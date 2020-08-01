1 views

Football League World – LEEDS, Leeds United are lining up a bid for KAA Gent defender Milad Mohammadi, according to Football Insider.

Mohammadi, 26, is an Iranian international and has previously represented Russian outfit Akhmat Grozny. He left them to join Gent for the start of this season and has so far made 24 appearances for the club, scoring once across all competitions.

He was a regular member of their Europa League bid as well – he made four appearances for the Belgian side as they reached the Round of 32.

Now though it looks as though Marcelo Bielsa has identified the left-back as a summer target, and the report from Football Insider claims that Mohammadi would cost Leeds around £6.3 million this summer.

Leeds are yet to make any marquee signings since being promoted as champions. It ended a 16 year hiatus from the Premier League but now, Bielsa’s side will head up as proud winners of the Championship.

The transfer rumours have been rolling in since – Edinson Cavani’s name is still being banded around the club, and the ongoing situation with Ben White still looms.

The verdict

Leeds have plenty of attacking options going into next summer (although a striker is still needed) and so defensive additions will likely be Bielsa’s first port of call this summer.

Mohammadi is a reputable defender and at 26-years-old he’s still some years to offer. Leeds will no doubt have done his scouting for this one and if Leeds do move for him, then fans can rest assured that he’ll be a top signing for the club.