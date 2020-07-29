Beiranvand receives warm welcome upon Antwerp arrival

40 views

Tasnim – ANTWERP, Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was given a warm welcome to Royal Antwerp.

The club’s Instagram account has published a post, welcoming the 27-year-old goalie.

Beiranvand joined Antwerp from Persepolis on a three-year deal.

He has become renowned as one of the best shot-stoppers in Asia, playing a key role for the Persepolis side which recently won the Iran Pro League for the fourth successive season, and finishing as the AFC Player of the Year runner-up in 2019.

He has also performed with distinction for the Iranian national team, famously saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty kick at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

Royal Antwerp finished fourth in a truncated 2019–20 Belgian First Division A season, giving Beiranvand the opportunity to play in the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League.

Beiranvand isn’t the first Asian player to sign for Antwerp, who featured Japanese midfielder Koji Miyoshi on loan last season, and is a former home of ex-China PR striker Dong Fangzhuo.

The new Belgian season is scheduled to begin on August 8, with Antwerp up against KAA Gent.