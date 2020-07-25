My teammates helped me win RPL’s top scorer award: Azmoun

1 views

Tasnim – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit St Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun says that his teammates have helped him to finish as the 2019-20 Russian Premier League (RPL) top scorer.

The Iran star scored once for the league champion in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Rostov in the season finale to take his tally to 17 goals.

Azmoun pipped teammate Artem Dzyuba to the award despite both scoring the same number by virtue of fewer goals from the penalty spot.

He scored one penalty, whereas seven of Dzyuba’s efforts were spot-kicks.

“All my teammates helped me to do this. If you work hard, then you will definitely be rewarded from it,” said Azmoun to the Zenit website.

“To win the league is very, very difficult and we did it together, the players, the coaching staff, and all the club’s staff, Everyone. We won this title together.”