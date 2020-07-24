Aris Thessaloniki shows interest in Ehsan Hajsafi

1 views

Tasnim – THESSALONIKI, Aris Thessaloniki football club has shown interest in signing Iran international midfielder Ehsan Hajsafi.

According to SID.gr, the Greek Super League side wants to sign the 30-year-old midfielder for the upcoming season.

Hajsafi is not unfamiliar with playing in Greece football since he has already played at Panionios and Olympiacos.

He joined Tractor in 2018 and has scored eight goals in 45 matches for the Iranian top-flight football team.

Hajsafi is under contract with Tractor until next summer.