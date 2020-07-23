Jahanbakhsh among 10 players who could leave Brighton

0 views

Tasnim – BRIGHTON, Iranian international winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is among 10 players who could leave Brighton this summer as transfer status of squad assessed.

Brighton and Hove Albion has some tough transfer decisions to make this summer as it prepares for its fourth consecutive season in the Premier League

Jahanbakhsh has been rumored with a move back to the Dtuch league with Ajax. His contract will run until June 2023 but he will likely leave the Seagulls.

Jahanbakhsh is struggling for game time in Brighton, brightonandhoveindependent.co.uk reported.

He scored two goals in two matches – including a spectacular overhead against Chelsea.