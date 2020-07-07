1 views

SempreMilan.com – MILAN, Incoming manager Ralf Rangnick has told AC Milan five areas that must be strengthened in the summer transfer window, a report claims.

We reported via our correspondent Vito Angele last month that Rangnick will indeed agree with the role of manager – that is the double responsibility of the head coach and the man in charge of the transfer market.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in an article for The Guardian that Rangnick will sign a three-year deal with Milan, while Calciomercato.com went one further and outlined his transfer objectives.

They report that Rangnick is already clear on where the Rossoneri must intervene on the market: they must sign at least one strong central defender, a couple of midfielders and two forwards.

Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina and Robin Koch of SC Freiburg are the two hot names for the defence, while Luka Jovic from Real Madrid and Sardar Azmoun from Zenit are priorities for the attack.

The name of Florentino Luis could be revisited too, but the negotiations before were led by current directors Massara and Maldini, whose future is to be deciphered. Dominik Szoboszlai of Red Bull Salzburg remains the priority target.