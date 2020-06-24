Taremi scores as Rio Ave defeats Vitoria Setobal [VIDEO]

5 views

Tasnim – VILA DO CONDE, Rio Ave football team secured an away win over Vitoria Setobal thanks to goals from Mehdi Taremi and Gelson.

In the match, held in Estadio Do Bonfim, Tiago gave the host a lead in the 25th minute but two minutes later, Taremi equalized the match from the penalty spot.

Vitoria Setobal forward Zequinha was sent off in the 54th minute.

With 10 minutes remaining, Gelson scored the winning goal for the visiting team.

Rio Ave moved up to fifth place with 44 points with this win. Vitoria Setobal remained 12th with 30 points.