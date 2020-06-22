Gabriel Mohagheghi confirmed as Luxembourg Beach Soccer coach

1 views

Beach Soccer Worldwide – LUXEMBOURG CITY, The Germany-based Iranian has big beach soccer plans for the small nation

Last week it was confirmed that Gabriel Mohagheghi, player/coach at German beach soccer club Real Münster, would take control of the Luxembourg national beach soccer team.

Mr. Mohagheghi told Beach Soccer Worldwide that he was extremely proud to be appointed as head coach, stating that he has “noticed that Luxembourg is a country with a lot of talent and I have set myself the goal of promoting many young players and talents in order to build the team to a very good level. I am very happy to accept the challenge and I believe in both the team and myself.”

There is no time to lose for the Iranian, who is already making big plans to get the team training and towards making their first appearance on the beach soccer pitch.

“Within the next two weeks we will organise a training camp in Münster and Luxembourg so that all players and teams can get to know each other. We will also use the opportunity to discuss the annual planning.”

He touched briefly on the challenging nature of becoming coach during the current pandemic. “Because of Covid-19, a lot is confused and difficult at the moment, but hopefully we can organise some friendly games and participation in tournaments.”

“I want to thank my team, all the players, contributors, friends, sponsors, the DFB, Beach Soccer Worldwide and many other for helping the beach soccer family and me I am very proud to be part of this family.”