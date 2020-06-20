AEK Athens eyes Mohammad Mohebbi [Report]

(No Ratings Yet)

1 views

Tasnim – ATHENS, Greek football team AEK Athens has reportedly set its sight on signing Iran international winger Mohammad Mohebbi.

Mohebbi currently plays in Iranian top flight football team Sepahan.

The 21-year-old player had been previously linked with a move to Spanish football teams Granada and Levante.

Mohebbi started his football career in Shahin Bushehr in 2017 and joined Sepahan at the beginning of the current season.

Mohebbi also represented Iran national football team three times and scored two goals.

AEK Football Club also known in European competitions as AEK Athens FC, is a Greek professional football club based in Nea Filadelfeia, a suburb of Athens, Greece.