Tasnim – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team striker Morteza Tabrizi has been sidelined after suffering a torn ACL.

He was suffered the injury in the friendly match against Rayka on Wednesday.

Esteghlal midfielder Reza Azari had already missed the rest of the season due to torn ACL.

Esteghlal will meet Foolad on June 24 in Ahvaz in Iran Professional League.

With nine weeks remaining, Esteghlal sits fourth in the table, 11 points behind leader Persepolis.