Former Iran coach Marc Wilmots awaits verdict

Tehran Times – BRUSSELS, Former Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that he has filed a complaint against Iran to FIFA and is waiting for the verdict.

The Belgian left his position as coach of Iran after six matches in charge in early December.

Wilmots was appointed in May to lead Iran in their quest for a sixth World Cup appearance after Carlos Queiroz had secured back-to-back qualifications for the first time in the country’s history, however he terminated his agreement with Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) seven months later.

“I’ve filed a complaint against Iran to FIFA. The case is running and I am waiting for the verdict,” said Wilmots.

Under coaching of Wilmots, Iran defeated minnows Hong Kong and Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers but lost to Bahrain and Iraq in Group C that left Iran in the third place in the group.

FFIRI Secretary General Mehdi Mohammad Nabi had previously hit out at Wilmots, accusing him of being irresponsible about his team.

“As I’ve already said, Wilmots was just looking for money and was irresponsible about Iran national football team,” Nabi said.

“Wilmots has filed a complaint to FIFA to get his full payment but we should not give him money for his irresponsibility. He left his job half-finished,” he added.