Charleroi wants to keep Kaveh Rezaei

Tasnim – CHARLEROI, Charleroi chairman Mehdi Bayat has said the club will make effort to keep Iranian forward Kaveh Rezaei.

Rezaei joined the Zebras from Club Brugge on loan last season and scored 14 goals and provided five assists in 25 games for the team.

Belgian media have reported that Club Brugge is going to re-sign its player.

“We will discuss his situation with Club Brugge,” Bayat said. “We will see what the club’s plan is for Kaveh. He is very happy in Charleroi, but he is still under contract with Club Brugge. We will see the best way to keep him.”