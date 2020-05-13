Zenit: ‘Azmoun not joining Napoli’

1 views

Football Italia – ST. PETERSBURG, Zenit St Petersburg are not interested in selling Sardar Azmoun to Napoli, calling speculation ‘a classic example of how agents are only out for themselves’.

It had been reported Napoli were preparing a €15m swoop for Azmoun, signing him as a replacement for Dries Mertens.

However, Zenit CEO Alexander Medvedev told championat.com: “We don’t want to negotiate for Azmoun with Napoli or any other club.

“This is a classic example of how agents are only out for themselves. Now we have more to worry about: ending the season and winning the title.

“We’re not thinking about anything else.”

The forward has scored 14 goals in 29 appearances for the Russian side this season.