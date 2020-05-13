Mohammad Mohebbi linked with La Liga’s Granada

1 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN, La Liga side Granada has set its sight on signing Iran international winger Mohammad Mohebbi.

Mohebbi currently plays in Iranian top flight football team Sepahan and the club’s spokesman has confirmed they have received the offer.

Mohebbi started his football career in Shahin Bushehr in 2017 and joined Sepahan at the beginning of the current season.

The 21-year-old player also represented Iran national football team three times and scored two goals.

Granada Club de Fútbol or simply Granada, is a Spanish football club in Granada, in the autonomous community of Andalusia. Founded on 14 April 1931, it plays in La Liga. The club plays its home matches at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.