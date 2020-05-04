Carlos Queiroz launches attack on former football chief Taj

1 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Former Iran national football team coach Carlos Queiroz has launched a scathing attack on Mehdi Taj, accusing him of trying to divert attention from the contract with Marc Wilmots.

According to a clause in the coach’s contract, Wilmot should’ve been awarded 300,000 bonus had Team Melli finished third in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Iran failed to book a place in the competition’s final after being defeated by Japan 3-0, and for the first time there was no third place play-off; however, FIFA has ordered Iran to honor Queiroz with that amount.

Now, the football federation is going to lodge a complaint to Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), because Team Iran didn’t win a bronze medal in the UAE.

In an exclusive interview with Tehran Times, Queiroz has criticized Mehdi Taj who stepped down from his role in late December with heart problems.

“The present general secretary of the Iran Football Federation, Mr. Nabi, is one of top executive members along with President Kafashian who agreed and signed the words of my first contractual agreement with Iran federation, more than eight years ago,” Queiroz said.

“My second contract with Mr. Taj, as head of Iran Football Federation, was just a copy of the same words and same good faith agreed with gentleman Dr. Eslamian and Mr. Saket.

“I am sure Mr. Kafashian and Mr. Nabi, people that I trust and believe, will be my witnesses, because before God they cannot deny our good faith and agreements. I can also trust and believe in Dr. Eslamian and Mr. Saket, and they will be on my side in front of God and CAS,” the Colombia coach added.

“Unfortunately, when you face and deal with fake people with no character and ethics, you cannot expect anything different. However, CAS is an independent, respectable and reliable institution. CAS is not one of those instruments that the ex-president of the Football Federation used in the past to intimidate and create fear among his own players and staff,” Queiroz explained.

“To spend time and money at CAS with files against Carlos Queiroz is just one way they choose to divert attention from the real problem they must investigate, the contract agreement with the last Team Melli Manager,” he concluded.