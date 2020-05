1 views

Tasnim – VILA DO CONDE, Portuguese newspaper Record has reported that Rio Ave is going to sign Ali Alipour as a replacement for Mehdi Taremi.

Taremi has been linked with Portuguese giants in the summer transfer window.

Taremi, who arrived at Rio Ave from Al Gharafa of Qatar at the beginning of the season, has scored 11 goals in 27 games for his team this season.

Record has reported that Rio Ave wants to hire Persepolis striker Alipour whose contract runs out at the end of the season.