Mladen Zganjer and Anton Usnik join Team Melli coaching staff

Persian Football – TEHRAN, Skocic’s fellow Croat Mladen Zganjer, and Slovenian Anton Usnik have been named as new assistant coaches of the Iran national football team.

The two European coaches will be added to the Team Melli coaching staff, joining the already named Iranian assistants, Karim Bagheri and Vahid Hashemian, who retained his role in the team after the dismissal of the Belgian Marc Wilmots.

Mladen Zganjer has previously worked as the goalkeeping coach for the Croatian U-21’s and the Kuwait national team. He spent the majority of his playing career with HNK Rijeka in the now Croatian Prva HNL.

Anton Usnik was previously Dragan Skocic’s assistant with IPL’s Sanat Naft. He also served as an assistant coach with Azadegan’s Khooneh Be Khooneh under Nekounam, who was later replaced by Skocic.

The Iran national football team currently sits third in Group C, five points behind Iraq in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualification.