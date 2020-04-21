1 views

All Football – ST. PETERSBURG, Most of our club football conversations usually revolve around the happenings in the top 5 leagues. These leagues are graced by some of the best footballers in the world who have also won laurels for their respective national sides.

However, this does not mean that there aren’t good players outside these top 5 leagues. But these players from the supposedly ‘lesser’ leagues often fly under the radar. On that note, let us have a look at players, in various positions, who do not play in Europe’s top 5 leagues.

Forwards

Sardar Azmoun (Zenit St. Petersburg/Iran)

On the left of our front three is Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun. He plays for Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian Premier Liga.

Azmoun has scored 10 goals, and provided 6 assists this season, which is second only to teammate Artem Dzuyba in terms of most goals and assists in the Russian league in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old is a prolific scorer in international football as well, netting an impressive 31 goals in 46 international games.