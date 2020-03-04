Iran Football Leagues Postponed amid Coronavirus Fears

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Iran Football League Organization postponed all domestic football competitions due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The decision was taken amid fears of further spread of COVID-19 throughout the country.

The escalating outbreak in Iran has killed 54 people and infected 978, according to the Iran’s Health Ministry on Sunday.

The coronavirus epidemic has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events canceled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organizers.