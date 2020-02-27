IPL: Persepolis a step closer to fourth successive title [VIDEO]

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Persepolis saw off Shahr Khodro 3-1 to take a step closer to Iran Professional League (IPL) title for the fourth successive time.

On Thursday, the Reds hosted their powerhouse rivals behind closed doors in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium.

Vahid Amiri gave Persepolis an early lead in the ninth minute after receiving a pass from Mehdi Torabi in the six-yard area.

Persepolis second goal came after a throw-in led to a quick exchange of passes which freed Bashar Resan to fire his shot into the roof of the net in the 16th minute.

Shahr Khodro pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute courtesy of a header from Farshad Faraji.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Torabi was brought down in the penalty area and he converted his penalty to seal a 3-1 win for Persepolis.

Shahr Khodro created several scoring chances but Persepolis goalie Bozidar Radosevic made several noteworthy saves.

Persepolis went seven points clear at top of the IPL table.

Earlier on the day, Esteghlal suffered a 1-0 loss against Gol Gohar in Sirjan.

Sepahan were held to a 1-1 draw by Zob Ahan in Isfahan derby, Foolad defeated Shahin Bushehr 1-0 and Machine Sazi lost to Nassaji 3-0 in Tabriz.