Iran may host Hong Kong Asian Qualifier at neutral field [Report]

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team will likely host Hong Kong at a neutral field over health concerns.

The match has been scheduled for March 26 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will likely change the place of the match amid coronavirus fears.

The virus has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, including over 77,000 in China. More than 2,600 people have died in China’s central Hubei province alone.

The outbreak has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events canceled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organizers.