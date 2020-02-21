Team Melli training camp to begin on March 17th

0 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Iran national football team’s training camp will start on March 17 in Tehran.

Team Melli prepares for the matches against Hong Kong and Cambodia, slated for March 26 and 31 in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Newly-appointed coach Dragan Skocic, who replaced Marc Wilmots in early February, will have a difficult task in Team Melli since Iran sits third in the group five points behind Iraq.

Iran will have to play Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 and will qualify for the next stage if wins four matches.