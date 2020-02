Dragan Skocic announces Team Melli coaching staff

(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Newly-appointed coach Dragan Skocic has introduced his assistant coaches in Iran national football team.

Goalkeeping coach Mladen Zganjer has already worked as Croatia U-21 national team coach.

Toni Usnik, 46, has also worked with the Slovenian national team.

The two additional members of Skokcic’s coaching staff will join Vahid Hashemian, who will continue in his role with Team Melli.

On Thursday, Skocic was named as the new head coach of the Iran national football team.

Team Melli will host Hong Kong on March 26 in Tehran and meet Cambodia five days later in an away match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Iran will face Bahrain and Iraq on June 4 and 9 in Tehran.