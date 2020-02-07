10-man Tractor escape defeat against Gol Gohar

(No Ratings Yet)

0 views

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Akbar Imani’s late goal helped Tractor escape a defeat against Gol Gohar in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Friday.

Nigerian forward Godwin Mensha found the back of the net for Gol Gohar in the 77th minute with a curling strike.

Tractor captain Masoud Shojaei was sent off five minutes later after receiving a red card.

With two minutes remaining, Imani drilled a powerful shot into the goal to level the scoreboard.

Earlier on the day, Zob Ahan edged past Sanat Naft 1-0 in Isfahan.

Rock-bottom Shahin Shahrdari defeated Nassaji 2-1 in Bushehr and Saipa were held to a 1-1 draw by Pars Jonoubi in Tehran.

Paykan also came from a two goals down to draw 2-2 with machine Sazi in Tabriz.

Persepolis lead the table with 41 points, five points ahead of Sepahan.

Tractor moved up to third place with 33 points.