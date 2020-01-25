FFIRI Denies Talks with De Biasi

1 views

Tasnim – TEHRAN, The Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) denied reports that it is in discussions with Giovanni “Gianni” De Biasi over Team Melli hot seat.

Italia transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio on Thursday reported that the Italian coach would pen a 30-month deal with the Iranian federation.

FFIRI spokesman Amir Mahdi Alavi strongly denied rumors linking De Biasi to Team Melli.

Team Melli has been without a coach since early December after the federation parted ways with Marc Wilmots following poor results in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

Iran sits in third place in the group with six points from four games after defeats to Iraq and Bahrain.