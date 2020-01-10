Sports minister meets FIFA President Infantino

0 views

Tehran Times -LAUSANNE, Iran’s Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, hold a meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Iranian top sports official attended Winter Youth Olympic Games 2020 Opening Ceremony Thursday night.

Soltanifar says the purpose of the trip is to hold bilateral talks with the International Olympic Committee officials about the Iran’s sports.

“I had been invited to the ceremony to discuss bilateral matters a few months ago. We will talk about several issues related to Iran’s sports and we will also discuss about our delegation in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Soltanifar said.

“We will want to achieve full potential in our sports and the several meetings have been scheduled with the world’s top officials for this purpose,” he added.

Soltanifar also met Infantino during the opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

“I told Mr. Infantino the General Assembly of Iran Football Federation will be held in the shortest possible time and the activities of the federation will be carried out in accordance with the regulation by the acting president. I talked to him about Mehdi Taj, who was forced to step down as president of football federation due to heart failure, and Infantino expressed how sorry he is about that,” Soltanifar stated.

