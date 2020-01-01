Jahanbakhsh wonder goal secures tie against Chelsea

3 views

Persianfootball.com – BRIGHTON, Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh continues to shine in England’s Premier League, this time as super sub against giants Chelsea, securing a point for Brighton & Hove Albion with a late amazing bycicle kick goal.

The 26-year-old, who had crowned his first Premier League start this season last week with a stellar performance and an important goal in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth last week, didn’t start against Chelsea this round, but came off the bench as coach Potter’s third and final sub, 20 minutes from time, with Brighton trailing 0-1 at home.

The Iranian almost made a difference when he flicked on a freekick, that he had won himself, to Connolly, who perfectly controlled the ball, turned, but saw his good effort denied by Kepa in the visitors’ goal.

But eight minutes from time, the Spanish keeper was chanceless when Dunk won a header in the box following a corner kick, and Jahanbakhsh’s perfectly executed bycicle kick found it’s way into the net.

Jahanbakhsh almost assisted the winner for Brighton a few minutes later, when his perfectly placed flat cross from the right found Maupay inside the box, but the striker’s effort was saved by Kepa.

After already writing history with Brighton’s fastest Premier League goal ever last week, the Iranian continued to make his impact on Brighton’s footballing history by ending their pointless streak against Chelsea after more than three decades.

Jahanbakhsh had joined the English club for a then record fee of 17 million pounds in summer 2018 as topscorer of the Dutch Eredivisie, but had failed to make an impact in manager Chris Houghton’s ultra defensive team in his first season. After being completely ignored by new manager Potter for most of the current season, the former NEC and AZ Alkmaar player finally got his chance and impressively set his mark on the two most recent matches.

Brighton will next face Sheffield Wednesday in FA Cup on Saturday before taking on Everton in the Premier League exactly one week later.