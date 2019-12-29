Crystal Palace submit bid for Zenit’s Azmoun [Report]

0 views

Tasnim – LONDON, English Premier League side Crystal Palace has reportedly offered €20 million for Zenit St. Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

A Bola has reported that Azmoun’s outstanding performance has caught the eye of several big clubs.

Azmoun, who started his playing career in Iranian football club Sepahan, joined Russian giant Zenit from Rubin Kazan in February on a 3.5-year contract for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around €12m.

The move will make Azmoun the most expensive Iranian player.

He had been also linked with a move to Lazio and Celtic.