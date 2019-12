(No Ratings Yet)

6 views

Tasnim – ISFAHAN. Alireza Mansourian stepped down as Zob Ahan football club’s coach by mutual consent on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old coach replaced Omid Namazi as the Isfahan-based football team head coach in November 2018 but was forced to leave his post following poor results.

Zob Ahan sits in 10th place in Iran Professional League, nine points above the relegation zone.

Zob Ahan will play Saipa on Friday.