Faraz Kamalvand resigns as Pars Jonoubi head coach

Tasnim – JAM, Faraz Kamalvand announced that he is no longer Pars Jonoubi’s head coach.

He stepped down from his role on Saturday at the end of the match against Naft Masjed Soleyman, where the two teams shared the spoil.

Kamalvand has resigned because of the financial problems of the Iranian club.

He was appointed as Pars Jonoubi coach in June as a replacement for Mehdi Tartar.

Under stewardship of Kamalvand, Pars sits 13th in the Iran Professional League table, five points above relegation zone.