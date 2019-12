167 views

Tasnim – TABRIZ, Iranian top-flight football team Tractor parted company with Mustafa Denizli by mutual consent on Saturday.

Tractor sits eighth in the Iran Professional League (IPL) table and the Tabriz-based football officials decided to part ways with Denizli.

Denizli was appointed as Tractor head coach in June but was forced to leave the team after six months.

Ahad Shikhlari will take charge of the team as interim coach.