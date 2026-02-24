Iran to play Puerto Rico in friendly [Report]

Tehran Times – TEHRAN, Iran’s national team will play a friendly match in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to Mahdi Mohammadnabi, the national team manager, Iran’s team will face Puerto Rico behind closed doors at their training camp in the United States, before their first match of the tournament on June 15 against New Zealand.

Puerto Rico currently sit at 156th in the FIFA World Rankings, and this game could be the coaching staff’s final opportunity to assess the players ahead of entering the World Cup competition.

Iran are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.