Sayyadmanesh influential as Westerlo defeat Charleroi

Sudinfo.be – WESTERLO, The Sporting de Charleroi lost to Westerlo in the last moments, this Sunday evening.

After three consecutive defeats, two in the league and one in the Cup and no victory in February, Sporting de Charleroi intended to end this spiral by going to Westerlo at the conclusion of the 26th day of Jupiler Pro League.

Charleroi managed to convert the first an opportunity. Van Den Kerkhof plunged behind the back of the local defence and, well served, finished with a nice strike (0-1, 29th).

The carolo lead lasted only twelve minutes, a penalty (the 8th conceded by Charleroi and converted) allowed Sayyadmanech to do justice (1-1, 41st). The Iranian could have scored a second goal just before the break, but he missed (45th+2).

With the match heading towards a draw, in the last moments an overflow on the left flank of Sayyadmanech found, alone in the rectangle, Sakamoto who finished to conclude the game (2-1).

With 34 points, Westerlo climbs back to 9th place in the two-length classification of La Gantoise 6th. Charleroi moved back to 10th place with 33 points.