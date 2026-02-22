Ghayedi scores as Al Nasr and Khorfakkan play out draw [VIDEO]

Sharjah24.ae – DUBAI,The 17th round of the ADNOC Pro League saw Al Nasr and Khorfakkan share the points with a 2-2 draw at Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

With the result, Al Nasr moved up to seventh place with 22 points, while Khor Fakkan reached ninth place with 19 points.

Al Nasr took an early lead through Mehdi Ghayedi in the 5th minute and later extended it with a goal from Milojević in the 52nd minute. Khorfakkan responded with Tarik Tissoudali scoring in the 23rd minute and Amad Diallo equalising in the 38th minute to secure the draw.