PGPL: Aluminum edge Zob Ahan, Esteghlal Khuzestan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ARAK, Struggling Zob Ahan suffered a 1-0 loss against Aluminum in Matchweek 20 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Sasan Hosseini was on target for the hosts in the 79th minute. Two Zob Ahan’s players were shown red cards in the match. Jalaleddin Alimohammadi was shown his second yellow card in the 37th minute and Davoud Noushi Soufiani also received a red card in the 64th minute.

Elsewhere, Esteghlal Khuzestan defeated rock-bottom Mes in Rafsanjan 1-0 courtesy of Ghasem Latifi’s goal in the 36th minute.

On Sunday, Malavan will welcome Persepolis in Bandar Anzali, Chadormalou host Paykan in Yazd, and Foolad take on Gol Gohar in Ahvaz.

Tractor are top of the table with 35 points, level with Esteghlal but ahead on goal difference.