PGPL: Zob Ahan defeat Fajr Sepasi, Kheybar and Foolad draw [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – ISFAHAN, Zob Ahan defeated Fajr Sepasi 2-1 in Matchweek 19 of the 2025/26 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Monday.

Nader Mohammadi and Omid Latifi scored for the hosts in the first half, while Yadegar Rostami pulled one back for Fajr Sepasi in the closing minutes of the match.

In another fixture later in the day, Kheybar and Foolad played out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Mehrdad Ghanbari gave Kheybar the lead in the 31st minute, but Ramin Rezaeian equalized for Foolad in the 51st minute. Ghanbari struck again in stoppage time, only for Mohammadreza Soleymani to rescue a point for Foolad in the dying moments of the match.

The remaining Matchweek 19 fixtures will be played on Tuesday, with Persepolis set to host Chadormalou in Tehran, while Gol Gohar face Malavan in Sirjan.

Tractor remain top of the standings with 35 points, three clear of second-placed Esteghlal, who have 32.