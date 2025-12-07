Sayyadmanesh scores brace against Belgian giants Anderlecht

Rtv.be – WESTERLO, Westerlo sent Anderlecht back to the capital this afternoon with a serious hangover. The Kempen side delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over the record champions. At halftime, the score was already 3-0.

The match couldn’t have started better for Westerlo. After just 39 seconds, Piedfort put Westerlo ahead. Allahyar Sayyadmanesh made it 3-0 before halftime, including one from the penalty spot.

Anderlecht showed no improvement after the break. On the contrary, Westerlo extended their lead through Reynolds.