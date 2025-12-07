December 7, 2025

Gholizadeh scores against Cracovia [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...
49 views

Gol24.pl – KRAKOW, Cracovia drew 2-2 with Polish champions Lech Poznań on Sunday afternoon. Maigaard and Praszelik scored for Cracovia, while Isak and Gholizadeh scored for Lech.

Lech scored first. Dominik Piła fouled an opponent in his own penalty area, and referee Damian Sylwestrzak awarded a penalty. Mikael Ishak stepped up for the penalty, but the Swede beat Sebastian Madejski.

In the 37th minute, Pablo Rodriguez was shown a yellow card, and then a second, which resulted in a red card, forcing Lech to play with ten men. Shortly after, Mikkel Maigaard scored to make it 1-1.

In the second half, it seemed Lech wouldn’t score a second goal. In the 79th minute, Mateusz Praszelik made it 2-1 to Cracovia with a beautiful shot from outside the penalty area.

However, Lech managed to equalize the score to 2:2 – thanks to Ali Gholizadeh.

More Stories

Sayyadmanesh scores brace against Belgian giants Anderlecht

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025

2026 FIFA WC: Iran to play group stage matches in L.A. and Seattle

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025

PGPL: Sepahan moves top of league, Malavan defeats Mes [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan December 7, 2025