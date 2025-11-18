Iran runners-up at Al Ain International Cup [VIDEO]

Tehran Times – AL AIN, The Iran national football team finished as runners-up after losing to Uzbekistan on penalties in the final of the Al Ain International Cup Tuesday night.

In the final match, which was held at Al Maktoum Stadium in Al Ain, UAE, Uzbekistan dominated the first half and created several chances, but their strikers were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.

Team Melli also put Uzbekistan under pressure in the final minutes of the first half.

Uzbekistan, led by Fabio Cannavaro, were reduced to 10-man after Abdukodir Khusanov was shown a red card in the 69th minute but Iran failed to convert their chances and the match ended 0-0 in regular time.

On penalties, Uzbekistan defeated Iran 4-3 to win the title.

On Monday, Egypt finished third after defeating Cape Verde 2–0 on penalties, following a 1–1 draw in regular time.