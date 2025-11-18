Iran beats Bahrain at Manas Cup [VIDEO]

Tasnim – MANAS CITY, Iran’s U-23 football team defeated Bahrain 1-0 on Tuesday in the MANAS CUP International Football Tournament underway in Manas city, Kyrgyzstan.

Hamid Reza Zarouni scored the only goal of the match in the 57th minute.

Iran had earlier lost to Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The event has brought Kyrgyzstan, Bahrain, Iran, and Russia at the Kurmanbek Stadium together.

Iran is preparing for the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final tournament, which will be held in Saudi Arabia in January.