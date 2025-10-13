October 16, 2025

Iran Womens to participate in three-team tournament

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 13, 2025
Tasnim – SHILLONG, Iran’s women’s football team will take part in a three-team football tournament in Shillong, India.

The event will be held in the Indian city from October 24 to 27.

Team Melli Banovan will face Nepal on October 24 and meet India three days later.

Iran ranks 70th in the FIFA Women’s World Ranking, while India and Nepal are 63rd and 89th, respectively.

Iran is preparing for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, where it has been drawn in Group A along with host Australia, South Korea and the Philippines.

The competition will be held in Australia from March 1 to 21, 2026.

