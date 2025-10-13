October 16, 2025

Team Melli to compete at Dubai friendly tournament [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 13, 2025
Tehran Times – DUBAI, Iran national football team will compete in a four-team tournament during the FIFA International Window in mid-November.

Featuring Iran, Egypt, Uzbekistan, and Cape Verde, the event promises a concise yet meaningful test ahead of the 2026 World Cup cycle. Iran open against Cape Verde on Nov. 13, with the winners meeting in the final and the losing sides clashing for third place.

Beyond results, the tournament is framed as an essential opportunity to build international experience, experiment with tactical setups, and strengthen collective cohesion on the global stage.

The competition follows recent regional fixtures, including Iran’s 2-1 setback to Russia and an upcoming clash with Tanzania in Dubai, underscoring the team’s ongoing preparation and adjustment period.

