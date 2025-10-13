Iran match a vital test for Tanzania: Hemed Morocco

Tasnim – DUBAI, Tanzania national football team head coach Hemed Morocco says that the match against Iran is a vital test for them.

The Taifa Stars are scheduled to play Team melli Tuesday night in Dubai as part of the official FIFA international calendar. This will be the first meeting between Iran and Tanzania.

“It is true that we have not done well in the two World Cup qualifying matches against Niger and Zambia, which we lost, including one at home,” said Morocco. “But that cannot discourage us. We must look ahead, especially with AFCON 2027 on the horizon. This match will help us assess our squad, raise our standards, and start preparing early.”

The coach also stressed the need for tactical discipline and mental resilience as the team looks to restore its competitive edge on the continental stage.

“The international friendly in Dubai is expected to provide the technical bench an opportunity to evaluate new players and strengthen team chemistry ahead of future qualifiers and tournaments,” he added.