2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualification: Iran’s fixtures announced
Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran will play Chinese Taipei in its opening match at the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification.
The Iranian team has been drawn in Group D along with Chinese Taipei, India, Palestine and Lebanon.
The 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification will be an international men’s under-17 football competition which will be held to decide the participating teams of the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.
The 38 teams were allocated to three groups of six teams and four groups of five teams, with teams seeded based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.
Iran’s Fixtures:
November 24:
Iran vs Chinese Taipei
November 26:
Iran vs Lebanon
November 28:
Iran vs Palestine
November 30:
Iran vs India
The Group D matches will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, India.