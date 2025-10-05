October 5, 2025

2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualification: Iran’s fixtures announced

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
194 views

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran will play Chinese Taipei in its opening match at the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Group D along with Chinese Taipei, India, Palestine and Lebanon.

The 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification will be an international men’s under-17 football competition which will be held to decide the participating teams of the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The 38 teams were allocated to three groups of six teams and four groups of five teams, with teams seeded based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.

Iran’s Fixtures:
November 24:
Iran vs Chinese Taipei

November 26:
Iran vs Lebanon

November 28:
Iran vs Palestine

November 30:
Iran vs India

The Group D matches will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, India.

More Stories

Sardar Azmoun sidelined for four months [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2025

PGPL: Foolad, Tractor share the spoils, Sepahan and Zob Ahan draw [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2025

FIFA VP Victor Montagliani: Iran football will compete at 2026 World Cup

Mir Farhad Ali Khan October 5, 2025