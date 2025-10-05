2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualification: Iran’s fixtures announced

Tasnim – KUALA LUMPUR, Iran will play Chinese Taipei in its opening match at the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification.

The Iranian team has been drawn in Group D along with Chinese Taipei, India, Palestine and Lebanon.

The 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualification will be an international men’s under-17 football competition which will be held to decide the participating teams of the 2026 AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

The 38 teams were allocated to three groups of six teams and four groups of five teams, with teams seeded based on a points system derived from their final rankings across the previous three editions of the Finals.

Iran’s Fixtures:

November 24:

Iran vs Chinese Taipei

November 26:

Iran vs Lebanon

November 28:

Iran vs Palestine

November 30:

Iran vs India

The Group D matches will be held at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad, India.