August 14, 2025

Iran’s Azmoun wins UAE Pro League Golden Ball

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 11, 2025
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (3 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
408 views

Tehran Times – ABU DHABI, Iran international forward Sardar Azmoun won the UAE Pro League Golden Ball in his first season.

The UAE Pro League held its annual awards ceremony for the 2024/25 season on Saturday evening at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Attended by football stars, club representatives, and media professionals, the event saw Shabab Al Ahli, the reigning quadruple champions, take home four major awards.

Azmoun won the Golden Ball for Best Player, coach Paulo Sousa received the Captain’s Award for Best Coach, goalkeeper Hamad Al Muqbali took the Golden Glove, and Guilherme Da Silva earned the Golden Boy Award for Best U-23 Player.

Azmoun helped Shabab Al Ahli achieve a treble, securing the league title, the President’s Cup, and the UAE Super Cup.

More Stories

Fulham up efforts to beat Leeds United for Mehdi Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 14, 2025

OGC Nice shows interest in signing Taremi [Report]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 14, 2025

Sepahan lose to Al Duhail in 2025/26 ACL Elite preliminary stage [VIDEO]

Mir Farhad Ali Khan August 14, 2025