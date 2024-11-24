Preview – MD5: Al Rayyan SC (QAT) v Persepolis FC (IRN)

AFC – Al Rayyan, Al Rayyan SC and Persepolis FC will be aiming to revive their respective campaigns when they square off in the AFC Champions League Elite™ 2024/25 on Monday.

Both sides are in desperate need of a win with Qatar’s Al Rayyan having accumulated three points from four matches while Islamic Republic of Iran’s Persepolis are one behind.

Al Rayyan ended a run of three consecutive defeats with their 1-0 win over Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor on Matchday Four and will be hoping to carry that form into their tie against Persepolis.

Inconsistency has been a bane this season, with their form in the Qatar Stars League 2024/25 also underwhelming with a 2-1 defeat to Al Shamal on Friday leaving them ninth in the standings on 10 points, 15 behind leaders Al Duhail SC.

Persepolis have also found the going tough on the continental stage, managing just two draws but will count on their record against Al Rayyan to get on the winning trail – having won two and drawn one of their last three meetings with the Qatari side.

Their domestic form has been good, advancing to the Round of 16 of the Hazfi Cup with a 3-0 defeat of Soongun on Thursday and sitting just a point behind leaders Sepahan in the Iran Pro League 2024/25.

Al Rayyan SC (QAT) v Persepolis FC (IRN)

Venue: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (Al Rayyan)

Kick-off: Monday, 21:00 (UTC+3)