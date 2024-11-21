November 21, 2024

Hazfi Cup: Persepolis victorious over Mes Soongoun [VIDEO]

Kamran D. November 21, 2024
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (2 votes, average: 5.00 out of 5)
Loading...
8 views

TT – TEHRAN, Persepolis football team started the 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi Cup Round of 32 on high note, beating Mes Songoon 3-0 on Thursday.

Ali Alipour was on target in the 27th minute in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium and Lucas João scored the second goal just after the hour mark. Substitute Masoud Rigi scored Persepolis’s third goal in the 87th minute.

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

On Friday, Tractor will host Gol Gohar, Fard Alborz play Kheybar Khoramabad, Shenavar Sazi Qeshm meet Mes Rafsanjan and Pars Jonoubi face Sepahan.

Sepahan are defending champions.

More Stories

Persian Gulf Pro League heats up as title race tightens

Kamran D. November 11, 2024

Esteghlal break losing streak by defeating Mes [VIDEO]

Kamran D. November 9, 2024

Juan Garrido content with Persepolis performance against Gol Gohar

Kamran D. November 9, 2024