Mosimane determined to get Esteghlal out of chaotic situation

TT – TEHRAN, Esteghlal football team newly-appointed coach Pitso Mosimane is determined to help the Blues get out of the chaotic situation.

Esteghlal have lost seven times out of their eight matches and sit 14th in the 16-team table, with one point above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, the team will host Mes in Tehran and Mosimane believes that they are ready to end their losing streak.

“We have not won in our previous matches and we are in a challenging task but Esteghlal are capable of defeating Mes in the next match. Esteghlal lost to Al Hilal last week but we created several chances in the first minutes of the match and it shows that we are a strong team,” the South African coach said.

“We want to win the match and return to winning ways that’s why I am here. So many key players have been sidelined due to injury but I would rather concentrate on the current team than protest the situation,” Mosimane added.

“We are like a soldier and want to get out of the situation. The only thing that makes me worry is the mentality of the players. Can they fight and win? Let us see on tomorrow against match,” he concluded.