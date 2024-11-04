Al Hilal defeat Esteghlal in ACL Elite [VIDEO]

TT – TEHRAN, Aleksandar Mitrovic starred with a hat-trick as Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal SFC took a step closer to the knockout stage after a 3-0 win over Esteghlal FC of Iran in their AFC Champions League Elite 2024/25 tie on Monday.

The win keeps Al Hilal top of the table in the West zone with 12 points while it was a third defeat for Esteghlal as they stayed on three points as the league phase reached the halfway mark.

It was almost a great start for the visitors when Ramin Rezaein’s diving header in the fourth minute bounced off the post but unfortunately for the defender, he landed heavily in the process and had to be replaced by Alireza Kooshki.

Al Hilal soon mobilised into action with Mitrovic volleying over from close range before pouncing at the back post in the 15th minute to turn in Nasser Al Dawsari’s in-swinging cross for his second of this season’s competition.

Esteghlal custodian Seyed Hosseini had to be at his best to deny Salem Al Dawsari and Abdullah Al Hamddan but could do nothing in the 33rd minute when Renan Lodi made a surging run on the left before squaring for Mitrovic to tap-in.

Al Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus then sent on Neymar as the Brazilian continued his reintegration after a long absence due to injury, replacing Al Hamddan just before the hour mark.

It was, however, Mitrovic who stole the headlines when the Serbian headed home Joao Cancelo’s cross from the right in the 74th minute to complete his hat-trick, the-afc.com reported.

Next up for Al Hilal is a trip to Qatar’s Al Sadd SC on Nov. 26 where a win could potentially seal their progression while Esteghlal will face Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan a day earlier.