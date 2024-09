(No Ratings Yet)

Tasnim – TEHRAN, Former Esteghlal football team midfielder Saeid Mehri joined Persepolis on Monday.

The 26-year-old player has penned a two-year deal with Persepolis.

Mehri started his playing career in Machine Sazi in 2016 and was a member of Persepolis’ archrival Esteghlal from 2021 to 2024.

He has most recently played for the Cypriot team APOEL.